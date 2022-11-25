India vs New Zealand ODI match: What is the black patch on Shreyas Iyer’s arm

Shreyas Iyer | File Photo

As Shreyas Iyer came on to the pitch to bat for India at number 3 in the first ODI against New Zealand, fans noticed a big, black coloured patch on his arm. The black patch can be clearly seen on the top order batsman’s forearm when he is in stance to face deliveries. Several users on social media have also been wondering what the patch is about.

What is the black patch on Shreyas Iyer’s arm?

The patch is a sticker high-tech fitness monitoring instrument. Iyer has earlier been seen sporting a similar patch while playing for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The patch also had a bold K on it at the time.

The fitness gadget is reportedly made by a company called Ultrahuman. Iyer had earlier this year entered into a partnership with the brand. The gadget is called M1. What it does is assess the blood glucose of its wearer in real-time. The data can be seen through a dedicated iPhone app. The patch also monitors other biomarkers to give a person some accurate insights about their fitness.

The contents of the patch are a biosensor to monitor the parameters and share insights on the app it pairs with. It helps to keep track of a person’s energy level, giving key knowledge that can then be used to tweak the workout, eating and sleeping routine.

The product’s cost comes through a subscription plan, as per reports. There are three plans that a customer can choose from, these are 4-week subscriptions, a 12-week or 52-week (1 year) ones. The costs span from Rs 4,999 for the smallest one to Rs 1,04,999 for the yearlong subscription.

Meanwhile, India were off to a great start at the first ODI match against New Zealand with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubhman Gill scoring half-centuries. India lost Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav cheaply but Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings from the other end.

Follow the IND vs NZ 1st ODI here: India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Check latest match score, commentary here