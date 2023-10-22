'Put the team first': Cheteshwar Pujara criticises Virat Kohli for decelerating his pace to reach 100 vs Bangladesh

Pujara believes that Virat Kohli and other Indian players should prioritize the team above all else.

Cheteshwar Pujara has criticized Virat Kohli's decision to slow down after reaching 90 runs in order to score a century against Bangladesh. Pujara emphasized the importance of prioritizing the team's success over personal milestones.

According to Pujara, individual achievements should not come at the expense of the team's objectives. He expressed his concerns following Kohli's deliberate slowdown during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh.

"As much as I wanted Virat Kohli to score that hundred, you have to keep in mind, you want to finish the game as early as possible. You want your Net Run Rate to be at the top. If you are in a position where you are fighting for the Net Run Rate, then you don't want to look back and say 'you could have done that'," Cheteshwar Pujara told ESPN Cricinfo.

Pujara believes that Virat Kohli and other Indian players should prioritize the team above all else. He further emphasized that while personal milestones hold significance, it is the player's mindset that truly counts.

"That's where I feel that as a collective decision, maybe you have to sacrifice a bit. You want to look at the team, you want to put the team first, that's how I look at it. You want your milestone, but not at the cost of the team. As a player, you always have a choice. But some players feel if they get a hundred, it helps them in the next game. So it depends on what kind of mindset you have," he added.

India has won all four games in the tournament thus far and is set to face the table-topping New Zealand team at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

READ| IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand head-to-head record, overall stats, most runs, wickets