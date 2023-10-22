Headlines

'Put the team first': Cheteshwar Pujara criticises Virat Kohli for decelerating his pace to reach 100 vs Bangladesh

Customs at Trichy airport seize gold worth Rs 37.58 lakh concealed in sanitary napkin, watch

IND vs NZ, Dharamshala weather forecast, World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in India-New Zealand match?

Israel intensifies attack against Hamas after Gaza receives aid; Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad face air strikes

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand head-to-head record, overall stats, most runs, wickets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Put the team first': Cheteshwar Pujara criticises Virat Kohli for decelerating his pace to reach 100 vs Bangladesh

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand head-to-head record, overall stats, most runs, wickets

Navratri Day 8: Maa Mahagauri puja vidhi, colour, mantras, significance

7 films in which Sanjay Dutt impressed with villainous roles

Diabetes tips: 10 ways to manage blood sugar levels

Most maiden overs bowled in World Cup 2023 so far

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Not Vijay, Jr NTR, or Allu Arjun, but this south superstar is reportedly charging Rs 150 crore for their Bollywood debut

Meet Pooja Dadwal: Salman Khan's co-star who fought Tuberculosis, whose family abandoned her, worked as servant in...

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan flirts with Kangana Ranaut, asks '10 saal baad kya kar rahi ho', actress reacts- Watch

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand head-to-head record, overall stats, most runs, wickets

New Zealand has maintained an impressive record against India in ICC tournaments, remaining undefeated for a staggering 20 years.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 08:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
The highly anticipated clash between the table-topping teams, India and New Zealand, is set to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
 
New Zealand has maintained an impressive record against India in ICC tournaments, remaining undefeated for a staggering 20 years. However, recent One Day International (ODI) results indicate a shift in favor towards India. The Men in Blue showcased their dominance over the Black Caps in the last series they contested, emerging as the superior team.
 
IND vs NZ head-to-head in ODIs
 
Matches played: 116
 
India won: 58
 
New Zealand won: 50
 
No Result: 7
 
IND vs NZ highest and lowest scores in ODIs
 
Highest score (IND) - 392/4 in 50 overs (Christchurch, 2009)
 
Lowest score (IND) - 230 in 45.3 overs (Mirpur, 2014)
 
Highest score (NZ) - 349/9 in 50 overs (Rajkot, 1999)
 
Lowest score (NZ) - 231/6 in 47.1 overs (Dunedin, 1992)
 
IND vs NZ most wickets (ODIs)
 
Javagal Srinath - 51
 
Anil Kumble - 39
 
Kapil Dev - 33
 
IND vs NZ most runs (ODIs)
 
Sachin Tendulkar - 1750
 
Virat Kohli - 1433
 
Virender Sehwag - 1157
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi proposes firecracker ban in entire NCR after meeting of states with Centre

Bigg Boss 17: Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi claims Abhishek Kumar tried to physically assault her, Ankita defends him

Bigg Boss 17: Sandiip Sikcand slams Isha Malviya for agreeing to share room with Abhishek after accusing him of assault

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Kaala actor Saurrabh Kushwaha recalls how his parents supported him when he had no money during pandemic | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE