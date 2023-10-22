IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand head-to-head record, overall stats, most runs, wickets

New Zealand has maintained an impressive record against India in ICC tournaments, remaining undefeated for a staggering 20 years.

The highly anticipated clash between the table-topping teams, India and New Zealand, is set to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Zealand has maintained an impressive record against India in ICC tournaments, remaining undefeated for a staggering 20 years. However, recent One Day International (ODI) results indicate a shift in favor towards India. The Men in Blue showcased their dominance over the Black Caps in the last series they contested, emerging as the superior team.

IND vs NZ head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 116

India won: 58

New Zealand won: 50

No Result: 7

IND vs NZ highest and lowest scores in ODIs

Highest score (IND) - 392/4 in 50 overs (Christchurch, 2009)

Lowest score (IND) - 230 in 45.3 overs (Mirpur, 2014)

Highest score (NZ) - 349/9 in 50 overs (Rajkot, 1999)

Lowest score (NZ) - 231/6 in 47.1 overs (Dunedin, 1992)

IND vs NZ most wickets (ODIs)

Javagal Srinath - 51

Anil Kumble - 39

Kapil Dev - 33

IND vs NZ most runs (ODIs)

Sachin Tendulkar - 1750

Virat Kohli - 1433

Virender Sehwag - 1157