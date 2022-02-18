Headlines

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PUN vs BEN in PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PUN vs BEN in PKL 2022

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 18, 2022, 01:17 PM IST

Match No 127 of the Pro Kabaddi League (IPL) 2022 will see Puneri Paltan lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in Bengaluru. The Bengal Warriors are playing their last match of the season and will look to finish their campaign on a high.

They are placed 10th with 52 points from 21 games. They have eight wins and 10 losses thus far this season, while three games have ended in draws.

As for Puneri Paltan, they are placed seventh with 60 points from 20 games. They have 11 wins and eight losses with their remaining one game ending in a draw.

The Pune-based club will look to register a victory and make it to the knockout stage. In fact, wins in their next couple of games would also see them make it to the playoffs. 

PUN vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors match today.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Sanket Sawant.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Rohit, Amit Nirwal, Tapas Pal

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: My Dream11 Team 

Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Ran Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Tapal Pal, Maninder Singh (C), Mohit Goyat (VC).

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: Match details

The match will be played on February 18, 2021, Friday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App. 

