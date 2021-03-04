PSL 2021: Toast, beans and Omellete, but where are they? Alex Hales trolls PCB for poor quality of food

Alex Hales PSL

It seems as if the problems for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are not ending anytime soon. After the announcement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday morning, problems arose for the board as one of the overseas players wasn't happy with the food provided.

Out-of-reckoning England opening batsman Alex Hales, who is plying his trade for Islamabad United in the ongoing PSL wasn't quite happy with the food he got as breakfast. Sharing the image of the meal he got, Hales wrote, "Toast, omellete and baked beans."

However, the image showed pieces of bread, an unopened packet and two eggs. Hales was certainly not expecting the eggs instead of an omelette and pointed out the same mistake. Even the quality of the given eggs was not up to the mark as one of the eggs was rotten from one of the sides.

Earlier, the 6th edition of the PSL was indefinitely postponed due to a sudden surge in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the camp.

The official statement from the PCB CEO Wasim Khan read, "The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February,” an official release from the PCB stated. “The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.”