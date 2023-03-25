'He will have his biggest season in IPL 2023': Ricky Ponting's big prediction about India star

File photo

Young India opener Prithvi Shaw is considered by many as the next star of Indian cricket but the batter has failed to live up to his talent so far at international level. Shaw has got the opportunity to play for India in all the three formats but he has failed to cement his place in the side.

It is expected that IPL 2023 could change Prithvi Shaw’s fate and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is also hoping for the same. "He's been here right from the start actually. He was training at the NCA and left there as soon as he could to come and join our training camps. He's worked harder and trained better than I've ever seen Prithvi Shaw leading into an IPL before. He's in better physical shape than I've ever seen him before,” Ponting said.

"I spoke with him the other day about his attitude and the way that he's working and how things are going. And I honestly feel this is going to be his biggest season ever in the IPL. He just has that different look in his eye this year. You can see him probably hungry than ever. And yeah he has had some success for us. But I think you know the the level of talent and ability that he's got, I think we're really going to see the real Prithvi Shaw this season,” the ex-Australian cricketer added.

According to Ponting, Prithvi Shaw is “in a better space than ever before".

"You know one thing that I always say to our players is 'I don't like laziness and I don't like guys not utilizing the talent that they've got'. If I can see that guys aren't working as hard as they should, they're not getting the most out of them, then it's up to me to try and change that. So it just seems to me that this season something has really clicked with Prithvi. He seems in a better space than ever before. In fact, he's done extra work every session since we've been here, whether it's been on his batting, his fitness or his fielding,” he noted.