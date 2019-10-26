Portugal vs Spain, Iberia Cup 2019: Live score, streaming, preview, teams, time in India (IST) and where to watch on TV

Spain and Portugal are all set to lock horns for the fourth match of the Iberia Cup on Saturday at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground.

The Iberia Cup is a tri-series between Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar. Spain will be in flying high confidence after their thumping 8 wicket win on Friday over Protugal.

Teams:

Spain(From): Faran Afzal (WK), Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Christian Muñoz Mills (C), Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Tauqeer Hussain, Tom Vine.

Portugal(From): Paulo Buccimazza (C), Arslan Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Syed Ali Naqi, Zohaib Sarwar, Francoise Stoman (WK), Md Fakhrul Hussain, Imran Khan, Assad Mehmood, Najjam Shahzad, Sukhwinder Singh.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Spain vs Portugal 4th T20I match:

Where and when is Spain vs Portugal 4th T20I match being played?

Spain vs Portugal 4th T20I match will be played at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground.

What time does Spain vs Portugal 4th T20I match begin?

Spain vs Portugal 4th T20I match begins at 7:15 PM IST on Saturday (October 26).

Where to watch Spain vs Portugal 4th T20I match live (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, Spain vs Portugal 4th T20I match will not be telecasted on any TV channels but you can catch the live action on DNA.

How and where to watch online Spain vs Portugal 4th T20I match live streaming?

The live streaming of Spain vs Portugal 4th T20I match will be available on the official YouTube channel of European Cricket Network.

Also, here's the Live Cricket Scorecard of Spain vs Portugal.