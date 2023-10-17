Headlines

Israel closes in on Hamas militants amid series of Gaza bombings; IDF names top operatives in terror group

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf asks Pakistan team to focus on other matches after IND vs Pak match

Will it rain in Delhi NCR? IMD predicts weather forecast for upcoming days; check here

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian batters who scored century in World Cup against Bangladesh

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf asks Pakistan team to focus on other matches after IND vs Pak match

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get best offers for every music lovers and guitarists

Dinner, post-dinner habits you need to stop

5 habits that will help you clear UPSC

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma's track record against Bangladesh in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

Alia Bhatt chooses to wear her wedding saree as she receives her Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards

Dhak Dhak producer Pranjal Khandhdiya on slice-of-life cinema: 'Audience shouldn't evaluate films based on box office'

HomeCricket

Cricket

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf asks Pakistan team to focus on other matches after IND vs Pak match

Zaka Ashraf was himself present at Ahmedabad for the match against India and was witness to some incidents which has left him unhappy.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan Cricket Board's cricket management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf has come back from India amid speculations that the PCB is considering lodging a protest with the ICC over "some of the incidents" during their World Cup match against the hosts in Ahmedabad.

A source in the board said that Zaka Ashraf returned on Monday and is having a series of meetings with the senior board officials to discuss his visit to India. "Zaka Ashraf was himself present at Ahmedabad for the match against India and was witness to some incidents which has left him unhappy, despite the Indian cricket officials extending him a warm welcome after his visit there," the source said.

He said the chairman was at present only discussing his visit with his senior aides. Pakistan's team director and chief coach, Mickey Arthur, spoke about the crowd behaviour and its impact on his team after the defeat to India and ICC chairman, Greg Barclay, has responded that the sport's world governing body was doing its best to make the World Cup a successful event.

The source said Zaka was extremely disappointed with the players' show against India and before returning had told them to forget the Ahmedabad defeat and look forward to their remaining matches. Zaka's future as chairman itself remains in doubt as the four-month tenure of the cricket management committee which he is heading expires on November 5 and it seems unlikely the government is going to give them an extension.

The CMC and Zaka were brought in July to hold elections and form a proper board of governors which would then hold elections for the chairman's post.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Video of little girl dancing to Badal Barsa Bijuli is too cute to miss, watch

2023 Tata Harrier, Tata Safari facelift get 5 star safety rating in Global NCAP test, among safest cars of Tata Motors

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate Ram Mandir-themed Durga Puja pandal today

Meet IAS officer, DU graduate who cleared UPSC in third attempt; secured AIR...

Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE