Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover pose with Rihanna in edited version of viral photo, OG paparazzo reacts: 'Bhai woh banda...'

Man takes over 200 Covid vaccine jabs; here's how his body reacted to it

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi instructs Pakistan cricketers to train with army to improve.....

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee's Joram, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad bag most nominations; see full list

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man takes over 200 Covid vaccine jabs; here's how his body reacted to it

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi instructs Pakistan cricketers to train with army to improve.....

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee's Joram, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad bag most nominations; see full list

8 animals with most attractive smile

Foods you should avoid eating with milk

Evening snacks for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee's Joram, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad bag most nominations; see full list

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

HomeCricket

Cricket

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi instructs Pakistan cricketers to train with army to improve.....

Leading up to the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the UAE, Pakistan has a packed schedule with upcoming bilateral series.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

article-main
X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, announced that Pakistani cricketers will undergo training with the army in March and April to enhance their fitness levels. Naqvi addressed a group of players at a hotel in Islamabad on Tuesday, March 5th, discussing plans for a 10-day training camp following the conclusion of the current edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Expressing his disappointment with the batting skills of the Pakistani players, Naqvi emphasized the importance of improving strength and fitness levels. He highlighted the need for players to focus on enhancing their ability to hit sixes during matches.

"When I was watching the matches in Lahore, I don't think a single one of you hit a six that went into the stands. Whenever a six like that was hit, I used to think a foreign player must have hit that. I have asked the board to make a plan that gets every player's fitness up to speed. You'll have to make a proper effort for that,” Naqvi said.

Leading up to the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the UAE, Pakistan has a packed schedule with upcoming bilateral series. It is important to mention that the second half of the training camp will coincide with the holy month of Ramzan, during which players will be fasting and observing religious rituals.

"We have New Zealand coming up, then Ireland, England and the T20 World Cup. I wondered, 'When will we train?' but there was no time. However, we've found a window where we've organised a camp in Kakul (military academy) from March 25 to April 8. The Pakistan Army will be involved in your training, and hopefully, they'll help you out," Naqvi said.

Naqvi emphasized the importance of players prioritizing their national commitments and focusing on representing Pakistan. As a demonstration of this commitment, the PCB recently took action against Haris Rauf by revoking his central contract and prohibiting him from participating in overseas franchise T20 leagues until June 30, 2024.

Also Read| IND vs ENG, 5th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Super Tuesday 2024: Key day in US Presidential polls as Trump aims to trounce last rival Haley

Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Greater Noida mall tragedy and what went wrong?

PM Modi to inaugurate India's 1st underwater metro service in Kolkata today; check details

Israel opts out of Cairo talks on Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement