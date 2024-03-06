PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi instructs Pakistan cricketers to train with army to improve.....

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, announced that Pakistani cricketers will undergo training with the army in March and April to enhance their fitness levels. Naqvi addressed a group of players at a hotel in Islamabad on Tuesday, March 5th, discussing plans for a 10-day training camp following the conclusion of the current edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Expressing his disappointment with the batting skills of the Pakistani players, Naqvi emphasized the importance of improving strength and fitness levels. He highlighted the need for players to focus on enhancing their ability to hit sixes during matches.

"When I was watching the matches in Lahore, I don't think a single one of you hit a six that went into the stands. Whenever a six like that was hit, I used to think a foreign player must have hit that. I have asked the board to make a plan that gets every player's fitness up to speed. You'll have to make a proper effort for that,” Naqvi said.

Leading up to the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the UAE, Pakistan has a packed schedule with upcoming bilateral series. It is important to mention that the second half of the training camp will coincide with the holy month of Ramzan, during which players will be fasting and observing religious rituals.

"We have New Zealand coming up, then Ireland, England and the T20 World Cup. I wondered, 'When will we train?' but there was no time. However, we've found a window where we've organised a camp in Kakul (military academy) from March 25 to April 8. The Pakistan Army will be involved in your training, and hopefully, they'll help you out," Naqvi said.

Naqvi emphasized the importance of players prioritizing their national commitments and focusing on representing Pakistan. As a demonstration of this commitment, the PCB recently took action against Haris Rauf by revoking his central contract and prohibiting him from participating in overseas franchise T20 leagues until June 30, 2024.

