IND vs ENG, 5th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

India and England are set to face off in the fifth and final Test match, commencing on Thursday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The hosts have already clinched the series after a five-wicket victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi, putting them ahead 3-1.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the previous Test in Ranchi, will strengthen the Indian bowling attack. Meanwhile, India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow are both poised to mark their 100th Test appearances for their respective nations.

Ashwin achieved a significant milestone by reaching 500 Test wickets during the third Test. On the other hand, Bairstow is just 26 runs away from reaching 6000 Test runs.

India currently leads the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table with a point percentage of 64.58%. In contrast, England finds themselves at the bottom of the table with a mere 19.44% point percentage from nine Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle. Sri Lanka is the only team with a lower figure than England.

Match Details

India vs England, 5th Test

Date & Time: Mar 07-Mar 11, 09:30 AM

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Jurel

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Zak Crawley, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Joe Root, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashi

IND vs ENG My Dream11 team

Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Zak Crawly, Ben Duckett, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Joe Root, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shoaib Bashir

