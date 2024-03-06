Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee's Joram, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad bag most nominations; see full list

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4:15 pm

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee's Joram, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad bag most nominations; see full list

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

8 healthy gluten - free flours

7 health benefits of blood donation

Australian captains to win IPL trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee's Joram, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad bag most nominations; see full list

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

IND vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs England.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 04:14 PM IST

article-main
IND vs ENG, 5th Test
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India and England are set to face off in the fifth and final Test match, commencing on Thursday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The hosts have already clinched the series after a five-wicket victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi, putting them ahead 3-1.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the previous Test in Ranchi, will strengthen the Indian bowling attack. Meanwhile, India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow are both poised to mark their 100th Test appearances for their respective nations.

Ashwin achieved a significant milestone by reaching 500 Test wickets during the third Test. On the other hand, Bairstow is just 26 runs away from reaching 6000 Test runs.

India currently leads the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table with a point percentage of 64.58%. In contrast, England finds themselves at the bottom of the table with a mere 19.44% point percentage from nine Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle. Sri Lanka is the only team with a lower figure than England.

Match Details

India vs England, 5th Test

Date & Time: Mar 07-Mar 11, 09:30 AM

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Jurel

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Zak Crawley, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Joe Root, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashi

IND vs ENG My Dream11 team

Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Zak Crawly, Ben Duckett, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Joe Root, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shoaib Bashir

Also Read| 'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

One Indian killed, two injured in anti-tank missile attack in Israel

'Heartbreaking': Arshad Warsi's wife Maria slams Ambanis for using elephants as prop, 'appalled' at Ivanka Trump's photo

Mark Zuckerberg, with Rs 1458380 crore net worth, left in awe by Anant Ambani’s watch, says ‘I never really...'

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Bollywood celebs who performed at Ambanis' event in Jamnagar: 'In the world of...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement