PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match live in India

Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday. While PBKS are in the fifth position, Gujarat sits a spot above them in 4th.

Punjab Kings, under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal, have 4 points from 3 games. They defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last encounter by a massive 54 runs. They had also defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening game but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets.

READ | PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022

As for Gujarat Titans, led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs in their last match. They had also won their opening game against fellow debutant Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets.

Here is all you need to know about Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans start? The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be played on April 8 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans take place? The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India? The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India? The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad