PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022

Two young cricketers from the Indian team are all set to guide their respective sides in match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will face each other. The two sides have had a decent run in the tournament so far and will be looking to continue the same.

The Mayank Agarwal-led side has won 2 out of 3 matches and found themselves in the 4th position in the points table. They lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but went on to defeat defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous match by 54 runs.

As far as Gujarat Titans are concerned, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, they have emerged as the only team to not lose a game yet. They started their campaign by defeating other debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 5 wickets and followed it with a win over Delhi Capitals by 14 runs.

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans​ Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill (C), Abhinav Manohar, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson (VC)

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans​​ Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 8, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa