Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria lashes out at Shahid Afridi for his Kashmir remarks, says 'should think before speaking'

After asking the help from Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to help with funds to help fight coronavirus, former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi made some controversial remarks about PM Modi and Kashmir. The remarks he made when he had visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2020, 01:28 PM IST

Danish Kaneria

After facing backlash from Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina, Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has come in support of India cricketers.

Kaneria, who is serving a life ban for his involvement in spot-fixing in England’s County cricket said Afridi should think before speaking.

“Shahid Afridi should think before speaking on any matter. If he wants to join politics then he should quit all ties with cricket. It is important to stay away from cricket if you are speaking like a politician. Speeches like these create a negative image of Pakistan cricket not only in India but also around the world,” Kaneria told India TV.

The spinner said that on one hand Afridi took their help but on the other hand, he said poisonous things about their country and their PM.

“He appealed for help from them and after getting the help you end up saying things about their country and PM. What sort of friendship is this?” questioned Kaneria.

As for Kaneria, he was the only second Hindu cricketer after his uncle to play for Pakistan. He represented Pakistan in 61 Tests and 18 ODIs picking 261 and 15 wickets respectively.

“Cricketing ties between the two countries should resume. India and Pakistan have some political tension between them, which the government of both countries should resolve with dialogue so that cricket can return.

