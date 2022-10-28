Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hits back at Zimbabwe President regarding fake 'Mr Bean' tweet

Source: Twitter

Pakistan's shocking defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday is quickly becoming a political drama and at the heart of it is a 'fake Mr Bean'.

After Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 1 run in a thrilling contest in Perth, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa took to Twitter to take a sly dig at Pakistan regarding the 'fake Mr Bean' controversy which had been a major talking point before the contest.

However, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has responded to Zimbabwe President's tweet with a subtle dig himself.

READ| 'Send real Mr Bean next time...', President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulates team on win over Pakistan

Responding to Mnangagwa's congratulatory tweet, after Zimbabwe pulled off an unlikely win over Asian giants Pakistan, Sharif wrote, "We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back:) Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today," accompanied by a clap emoticon.

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :)



Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

This, after the Zimbabwe President had earlier raised eyebrows with his tweet that had the reference of the controversial fake Mr Bean, "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean...#PakvsZim"

READ| PAK vs ZIM: What is Pakistan Mr. Bean controversy in cricket? All you need to know

President Emmerson took a jibe at Pakistan's comedian Asif Muhammad, a doppelganger of Mr Bean who had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016 posing as the actual Mr Bean, who actor Rowan Atkinson originally plays.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

The whole controversy stemmed after Pakistan Cricket Board uploaded a post on its official Twitter account of the team's players' practising before the Zimbabwe match, to which a Twitter user, named Ngugi Chasura responded by saying, "As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK."

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile talking about the T20 World Cup match, the African nation successfully defended a 130-run total against mighty Pakistan, with all-rounder Sikandar Raza's 3-wicket spell and 16-run contribution earning him the Player of the Match award.

READ| Watch: Babar Azam's 'shell-shocked' reaction as Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run

Earlier, Babar Azam's men had also lost their opening match against Team India in a similar last-ball thriller.

With inputs from ANI