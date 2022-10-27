Watch: Babar Azam's 'shell-shocked' reaction as Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run

Babar Azam

Pakistan's over-reliance on their opening batting pair came back to haunt them as Zimbabwe pipped them in a low-scoring thriller by one run to clinch their first Super-12 win of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Perth Stadium.

Pakistan made a mess of a paltry chase as they suffered a batting collapse and left their bowlers to chase and win the match for them. All-rounder Sikandar Raza took three wickets in a short span to dismantle the chase. Shan Masood was the top-scorer for Pakistan but failed to see his team over the line.

After the match, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam looked shell shocked with the result and he was seen covering his face in agony. Watch the video below.

Earlier, Pakistani bowlers unleashed hell upon the batting lineup of Zimbabwe to trigger a batting collapse, restricting them to just 130/8. Pakistan`s decision to play an extra pacer in Mohammad Wasim Jr worked wonders for the team as the youngster ended with his best T20I bowling figures (4/24) to restrict Zimbabwe to a below-par total.

Sean Williams and Brad Evans helped the team cross the 100-run mark.Sikandar Raza was declared the 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant bowling performance. Brief Score: Brief Score: Zimbabwe 130/8 (Sean Williams 31, Brad Evans 19; Mohammad Wasim Jr 4/24) vs Pakistan 129/8 (Shan Masood 44, Mohammad Nawaz 22; Sikandar Raza 3/25