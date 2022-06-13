PAK vs WI: Dust storm during match forces players to wear masks as play gets halted

West Indies players wear masks to avoid dust storm

The third and final ODI of the ongoing three-match series between Pakistan and West Indies saw some unusual circumstances as play was halted not because of rain or low light, but because of a dust storm!

Yes, you read that right, after Pakistan had scored 155-5 after 33 overs, they appeared to be cruising towards yet another win, however, due to unforeseen circumstances, the play was halted and West Indies players were spotted wearing their masks, not because of covid, but because of the dust storm that engulfed Multan.

While the play continued initially despite the sandstorm, eventually because of low visibility umpires decided to halt play.

Many West Indies players were seen covering their faces due to the dust storm as they made their way off the pitch, while some players pulled on their masks as well.

Seeing something like this for the first time.

West Indies players using mask due to sand storm.

Such was the delay during the game between Pakistan and West Indies that the match had to be reduced to 48 overs per side.

Pictures of the West Indies players sporting masks had since gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the match between Pakistan and their Caribbean visitors was nothing more than a consolation as the hosts had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The third match saw Pakistan post a hefty target of 269-9 in their 48 overs despite Nicholas Pooran's four-wicket haul.

Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman got the Green Army off to a roll with an 85-run opening stand. Imam in particular was impressive as he scored 62 off 68 balls, thereby notching a bit of history for himself.

He became only the second-ever batsman after his compatriot Javed Miandad to have scored seven consecutive 50-plus scores in ODI cricket history.