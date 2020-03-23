OnThisDay: In 2016, Bangladesh faced shock defeat by the hands of India in T20 World Cup

On this day, in 2016, Mushfiqur Rahim's happiness was short-lived after India won an extremely thrilling match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup in Bangalore. The match was a see-saw, but the host ultimately pulled off a victory, by just one run.

The whole match was defined by the final three deliveries, where Bangladesh failed to score a single run, and Hardik Pandya showed no mercy on them. A single run also would have lead the game into the super over. However, Pandya took three wickets in the last over, to help India cross the line.

As for the match, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were unable to give India the desired momentum. After their quick dismissals, India needed a partnership and Suresh Raina-Virat Kohli delivered on that front. While Raina smacked 30 from 23 balls, Kohli managed a run-a-ball 24.

Despite, India's efforts, the tight bowling by Bangladesh kept the host begging for runs. Barring Raina and Hardik Pandya, no Indian batsman was able to get quick runs on the surface.

Bangladesh bowlers Mashrafe Mortaza conceded just 22 runs while Shakib Al Hasan conceded 23 runs. Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain were a tad expensive but picked a couple of scalps each, as they restricted India to just 146.

When Bangladesh came into bat, India, who were defending a small score put on their defense as the opposition were unable to get too many runs. Ravichandran Ashwin got India its first breakthrough in the third over as Mohammad Mithun departed.

However, in Ashwin’s next could have been Tamim Iqbal, but a drop catch by Jasprit Bumrah changed the course of the game. The second lifeline received, get Iqbal charged up as he started playing some fantastic shots.

Not just that, during young Bumrah's over, Iqbal went all guns blazing as he scored four boundaries. That over helped Bangladesh get back on track.

While the game was going neck-to-neck, the final over came into play and Bangladesh needed 11 runs to register a memorable victory. Mahmadullah brought the equation to 10 required of five balls with a single.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who was high in spirits, threatened to take the game away with a boundary through cover. The equation came down to two needed off three balls.

With this, Indian fans had all but given up hope and Mushfiqur looked to finish the game. He was so overjoyed that he even started celebrating. He looked to hit a six over midwicket. However, a fielder was waiting for him over there.

The strike was rotated and Mahmadullah was at the crease. Now it was two needed in two. The batsman got a juicy full toss and he looked to wallop it over midwicket again, however, he did not get the meat of the bat and was caught.

Shuvagata Hom came to the crease and was to take a strike for the final ball. Pandya threw a wide short ball outside off and Hom looked to slash it, but he missed.

Dhoni collected the ball and rushed towards the stumps to dislodge the bails before the batsmen attempted a bye. Replays showed that Mustafizur was out of his ground and India had sealed a remarkable victory.