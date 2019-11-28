On comparison with MS Dhoni, MSK Prasad has a piece of advice for Rishabh Pant

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector MSK Prasad expressed his thoughts on how Rishabh Pant should concentrate on developing his own game instead of comparing himself with MS Dhoni and putting on a burden.

Ever since Pant was brought in as Dhoni's replacement in the national side, he has faced a lot of criticism from fans.

The southpaw's form with the bat, wicket-keeping skills and his suggestion to skipper over DRS calls have all been below average and has caused a lot of people to raise fingers towards his selection in the national side.

"Rishabh should also realise that he has his own identity and he should never compare himself with MS Dhoni which I feel is working on his mind. Dhoni built his career and image playing for over a decade and a half."

"His confidence stems from his stellar performances both at domestic and international levels,” Prasad told PTI.

"Suddenly when one starts comparing himself with that legend, then subconsciously you are putting enormous pressure on yourself. Personally I feel Rishabh is an unbelievable talent and he should believe and back his abilities and instincts rather than stepping into someone else's shoes," he added.

Despite him failing to show his full potential so far for the "Men In Blue", the team management and selectors still continue to back him.

Even Rohit Sharma publicly asked the critics to leave Pant alone and let him play with freedom and give him some time to prove his worth.

"I agree with both the versions of Rohit and Sunny sir. Rishabh is going through a bit of a rough period. He needs a couple of good knocks that can bring him back to his best. I had a discussion with the team management on this and they said that they are seriously working on him to bring him back to his best," the chairman of selection panel said.

"With regard to the point raised regarding pressure, Rishabh should definitely realise that pressure is part of this game at this level and the one who comes out of this pressure is a true champion. He has live examples in front of him in Virat and Rohit."

While a lot of cricketers don't get a lot of chances in the national side, the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are still given a long run in the team despite their poor performances.

"KL and Rishabh are supremely talented. They are match-winners and they can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. Having identified this immense potential in both of them, our committee has backed them despite dip in their form," Prasad said.

"I am sure both of them will bounce back strong from the current form and help Indian team to win many matches in times to come," he concluded.