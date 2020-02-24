Headlines

NZ vs IND: VVS Laxman lauds New Zealand's 'discipline, patience' in first Test against India

With this victory, the Blackcaps also took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 11:24 AM IST

Former cricketer VVS Laxman congratulated New Zealand for their 'emphatic' 10-wicket over India in the first Test match at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday (February 24).

Laxman took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts on how the Kiwis showed a lot of discipline to execute their gameplan to perfection.

"Emphatic win for the @BLACKCAPS. They showed a lot of discipline and patience in executing their plans and outplayed India in all departments."

"India will be disappointed with their performance and I am sure they will introspect and bounce back strongly in Christchurch. #INDvNZ," Laxman's post read on Twitter.

This was India's first loss in the ongoing World Test Championship. Meanwhile, New Zealand registered their 100th Test victory.

As play resumed for day four, the visitors managed to add just 47 more runs to their 144/4 total from yesterday before getting bowled out by a steaming Kiwi pace attack.

Tim Southee bagged a fiver as Indi a the visitors were all-out for 191/10 after taking an 8-run lead. This was also Southee's tenth five-fors in the longest format for the game.

New Zealand achieved the score in just 1.4 overs. Tom Latham and Tom Blundell remained unbeaten on 7 and 2 respectively.

