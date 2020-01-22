NZ vs IND: Ravi Shastri reveals Team India's biggest 'obsession'

India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed the "obsession" his team has with winning the ICC World Cup in recent times.

During an exclusive interview with PTI, Shashtri spoke about how he wants to build his legacy ahead of India's T20I series opener against New Zealand.

"That toss will be taken out of the equation, we will play well irrespective of conditions, of opponents and in every country of the world."

"That's what our aim is and that is what we are chasing. Yes, the World Cup remains an obsession and we will do all to fulfill that ambition," Shastri said.

Team India have been performing brilliantly under the leadership of Virat Kohli in the past year or so, registering comprehensive series wins against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa and most recently Australia since their semi-final exit from the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

The 'Men In Blue' are now set to take on the Kiwis in Auckland in a five-match T20I series, starting this Friday (January 24) followed by three ODIs and two Test matches as well.

Speaking on the topic of losing Shikar Dhawan through injury for the series, Shashtri said: "Very sad because he (Dhawan) is a senior player. He is a match-winner. When someone suffers an injury of that sort, everyone is hurt in the team."

"The word 'I' is not there in our dictionary. It's 'we'. That's what this team stands for. It celebrates each other's achievements because it's the team that wins," he claimed.

Shashtri also lauded his boys for their 2-1 series win over the Aussies and said: "The Australia series was proof of the mental strength and the ability to play under pressure. After the hammering at the Wankhede, to come back and play like the way we did, merits a lot of credit and praise."

"It showed courage and as Virat used the word brave, it showed we are unafraid to play brave cricket and with intent," he added.