NZ vs ENG: BlackCaps batsman Ross Taylor reaches 7000 run mark

While New Zealand clinched the series 1-0 against England at home, BlackCaps cricketer Ross Taylor on Tuesday became the second and also the fastest Kiwi batsman to register 7000 runs in the longest format of the game. He reached the mark in just his 169th innings.

He achieved the feat on day five of the second Test match at Seddon Park. Taylor also surpassed Australian great Sir Don Bradman - who scored 6996 test runs.

Taylor also became the 51st batsman to get pass 7000 run mark. Earlier, Australia's Steve Smith became the fastest batsman to register 7,000 runs in the longer format.

Ross Taylor became only the second New Zealand batsman to complete 7,000 Test runs after Stephen Fleming. pic.twitter.com/Mrgo5QMG8l — ICC (@ICC) December 3, 2019

India batsman Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar too reached the milestone in their 134th and 136th innings respectively.

As for the Test match, Kane Williamson and Taylor scored centuries before rain hammered home England’s misery in a washed-out second Test in Hamilton.

The Kiwis will next face Australia for a three-Test showdown starting in Perth next week.