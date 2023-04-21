Search icon
‘No matter how high you are on your confidence’: Yuvraj Singh slams Rinku Singh after KKR batting collapse against DC

Both batters were dismissed by Axar Patel, who is in the great all-round form from last year. Axar later scored the winning runs for his team and gained first winning points.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Delhi Capitals finally managed to take two victory points against KKR after 5 back-to-back losses in the IPL 2023. Batting first, Kolkata were bowled out at the mere score of 127, displaying a poor batting performance as 8 of KKR batters were dismissed at single digit score. Due to Jason Roy’s 43 and Andre Russell’s 38, Nitish Rana and Co were lifted to reach the team score to 127. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, bowled brilliantly and dominated from the beginning as they did not let any Kolkata batters settle. Left hand batter Rinku singh, who stunned everyone with his 5 sixes in the last over to win against Gujarat Titans, came to bat in the 9th over but only managed to score 6 runs in 8 balls before Axar Patel dismissed him.

Taking to Twitter, the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh did not look very happy with the approach of premier KKR batters Mandeep Singh and Rinku Singh. "Not happy with @mandeep and @rinkusingh235 approach in this situation. No matter how high your on confidence u got too cut out the risk to create a partnership when wickets are falling Need to stick to one-day mindset till the 15th. Cause u have @Russell12A Comin at the end #kkrvsdel," tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

 

Both batters were dismissed by Axar Patel, who is in the great all-round form from last year. Axar later scored the winning runs for his team and gained first winning points. His teammate Ishant Sharma who made his IPL comeback after 717 days also took 2 wickets. and was awarded as the player of the match for his brilliant bowling performance.

Delhi Capitals will be playing their next match against against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (April 24)

