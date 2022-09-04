Search icon
'No fast bowler from Pakistan's current bowling lineup can replace Shaheen Afridi', says Mohammed Rizwan

Ahead of Pakistan's super 4 round clash against India in Asia Cup, the men in green have suffered another blow as Shahnawaz Dhahani got injured.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Mohammed Rizwan on Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan on Friday registered a dominant win over Hong Kong to book a berth in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022. The Babar Azam-led side defeated Hong Kong by 155 runs, bowling the side out on merely 38 after posting a strong score of 193/2.

READ: La Liga: FC Barcelona wins its third fixture in a row after defeating Sevilla by 3-0

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for the men in green, remaining unbeaten on 78 off 57 deliveries while Fakhar Zama also scored a half-century (53 off 41 balls). Khushdil Shah, then, provided the late bloom with a quickfire unbeaten 35 off just 15 balls.

With the ball, Shadab Khan ended with impressive figures of 4/8 while pacers Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani were also among the wickets. Mohammad Nawaz also picked three as Hong Kong were blown away by a much-more experienced Pakistan bowling attack.

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicket-keeper batter was asked which bowler can replace Shaheen Afridi. “I’ve talked to the bowlers before. I will be very honest here, no bowler from this group can replace Shaheen. This is my honest answer,” Rizwan said in the post-match press conference after Pakistan's massive win against Hong Kong.

READ: Watch: Rashid Khan and Danushka Gunathilaka indulge in a verbal spat during match between Afghanistan-Sri Lanka

“The way he (Shaheen) has performed in the past 1-2 years, no bowler can come into the side and fill his shoes. But, we can get another Shaheen and this is an opportunity for our other fast bowlers. The way Naseem and Dahani have performed.. and Haris is already a part of the side, so we are hopeful,” said the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter.

Pakistan will return to action on Sunday night (September 4) when the side takes on arch-rivals India in its first match of the Super Four stage.

