La Liga: FC Barcelona wins its third fixture in a row after defeating Sevilla by 3-0

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla

Although Sevilla started the game off much stronger than Barcelona, it was the away side who broke the deadlock. Robert Lewandowski scored his fifth goal in three LaLiga games and Raphinha opened his Barcelona account in a 3-0 victory over fragile Sevilla.

READ: IND vs PAK T20I: Dubai International stadium pitch, weather report for India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

Barcelona still needed a second goal to establish control, and it came with 10 minutes to go in the half in impressive fashion: Jules Kounde played a beautiful ball over the top to find Lewandowski, who chested the ball down and scored a gorgeous volley to make it 2-0 on the road.

Sevilla looked lost after the second goal and couldn’t stay organized, and gifted Barça two huge chances to put the game to bed in the dying seconds.

The third and the final goal of the game came in the 50th minute when a cross from Dembélé into the box found Kounde who headed it onto the path of Eric García, and the Spaniard made it 3-0 and objectively killed off the contest.

READ: Watch: Rashid Khan and Danushka Gunathilaka indulge in a verbal spat during match between Afghanistan-Sri Lanka

With the win secured and Sevilla visibly shaken by Eric’s goal, Barça pretty much cruised for the rest of the game and tried to score a fourth on the counter every time the home team went forward and left themselves wide open at the back.

Barcelona took the three points against a Sevilla team that started with everything, but with the goal they fell apart, but the Culés did not take advantage of all the opportunities to extend their lead.