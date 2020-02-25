New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham reacts to Donald Trump's 'Soo-chin' Tendulkar, 'Veerot' Kohli remark

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham voiced his opinion after US President Donald Trump wrongly pronounced the names of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday (February 24).

The 45th US President arrived at Ahmedabad, India on Monday with his wife Melania and a ministerial delegation that also included his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

The incident took place during the 'Namaste Trump' event in India, which is based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' program that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister`s trip to Houston last September.

During his speech at the Motera Stadium, Trump dropped a special mention towards two of the greatest cricketing assets of Indian cricket and said: "This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world."

However, the POTUS pronounced Sachin as ‘Soo-chin’ and Virat as ‘Veerot’ which triggered a lot of followers of the sport.

The Kiwi allrounder took to Twitter and said that why to hate Trump for mispronouncing the names of people he has no clue of.

"Why to hate someone for the pronunciation of names they've never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them," Neesham's tweet read.

Why hate someone for the pronunciation of names they’ve never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them? — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 25, 2020

Other current and former crickets also reacted to Trump's goof-up which includes England pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen posted: "FFS, @piersmorgan, pls ask your mate to do some research in pronouncing legends names?!"

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) had a go at Trump and posted a video of them changing Tendulkar's first name to "Soo-chin" in their records.

Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.