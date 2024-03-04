Twitter
Headlines

Anant Ambani bursts with joy as Radhika Merchant walks the aisle singing K3G song, Mukesh Ambani cheers: Watch video

'New season, new...': CSK captain MS Dhoni shares cryptic post ahead of IPL 2024

'Heaven on Earth' gets sold for Rs 1243893, know the name of the buyer

Apple in trouble, has to pay Rs 16,500 crore fine to this company due to...

Supreme Court asks AAP to vacate Delhi office at Rouse Avenue by June 15

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anant Ambani bursts with joy as Radhika Merchant walks the aisle singing K3G song, Mukesh Ambani cheers: Watch video

'Heaven on Earth' gets sold for Rs 1243893, know the name of the buyer

Why March 2024 is the perfect time to buy a home in Haridwar's Amrit Aarogyam

Best vegetarian food sources of Vitamin B12

Ways to use coffee for skin

Sunrisers Hyderabad strongest playing XI for IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Meet actor who left home at 17, lived in chawl, wanted to kill himself after rejections, is now OTT king, earns...

Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Bachchan put rumours of tiff to rest as they bond while leaving Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Kareena Kapoor repeats her reception necklace after 12 years at Ambanis' Jamnagar bash

HomeCricket

Cricket

'New season, new...': CSK captain MS Dhoni shares cryptic post ahead of IPL 2024

IPL 2024: On Monday, MS Dhoni put up a short and crisp message just two weeks ahead of the IPL 2024.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Super Kings' captain, MS Dhoni, stirred excitement among fans with a recent Facebook post, hinting at a 'new role' just weeks before the upcoming IPL 2024. Dhoni's message, 'Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!' sparked viral speculation about his future, leaving followers curious about whether he'll continue as captain in the IPL 2024.

Despite the buzz, Dhoni hasn't officially confirmed his role for the upcoming season. Post the IPL 2023 final, where he hinted at retirement, Dhoni expressed his willingness to return as CSK captain if his body permits. The ambiguity surrounding his status has kept fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

The Chennai Super Kings have already initiated their pre-season camp on March 2, with players like Deepak Chahar aiming for a national comeback through consistent IPL performance. Local players, including Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, and Deepak Chahar, have joined the camp, with more expected in the coming days.

CSK faces challenges this season, notably with the injury to Devon Conway, likely sidelining him for a significant portion. As they seek a balanced replacement, the team hopes for Dhoni to lead for another season until a suitable successor is found. Despite Dhoni's brilliance in the final overs last season, consistency became a concern at the age of 42.

With the IPL 2024 approaching on March 22, the anticipation grows around MS Dhoni's potential 'new role' and the fortunes of the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Budget 2024: Kejriwal govt to give Rs 1000 monthly to women above 18 years

IPL 2024: Former South Africa all-rounder joins LSG as assistant coach, to work under...

Photos of Radhika Merchant bonding with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya go viral

Richie Mehta opens up on creating Poacher, says many streaming platforms doubted it's multilingual format | Exclusive

Who is the owner of Delhi's Connaught Place? Who collects the rent which runs into crores?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE