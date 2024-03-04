'New season, new...': CSK captain MS Dhoni shares cryptic post ahead of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings' captain, MS Dhoni, stirred excitement among fans with a recent Facebook post, hinting at a 'new role' just weeks before the upcoming IPL 2024. Dhoni's message, 'Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!' sparked viral speculation about his future, leaving followers curious about whether he'll continue as captain in the IPL 2024.

time for the Thala show in IPL 2024

Despite the buzz, Dhoni hasn't officially confirmed his role for the upcoming season. Post the IPL 2023 final, where he hinted at retirement, Dhoni expressed his willingness to return as CSK captain if his body permits. The ambiguity surrounding his status has kept fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

The Chennai Super Kings have already initiated their pre-season camp on March 2, with players like Deepak Chahar aiming for a national comeback through consistent IPL performance. Local players, including Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, and Deepak Chahar, have joined the camp, with more expected in the coming days.

CSK faces challenges this season, notably with the injury to Devon Conway, likely sidelining him for a significant portion. As they seek a balanced replacement, the team hopes for Dhoni to lead for another season until a suitable successor is found. Despite Dhoni's brilliance in the final overs last season, consistency became a concern at the age of 42.

With the IPL 2024 approaching on March 22, the anticipation grows around MS Dhoni's potential 'new role' and the fortunes of the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season.