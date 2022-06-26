Make R Ashwin captain: Netizens want veteran spinner to lead India in Rohit Sharma's absence

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma tested Covid-19 positive during India's warm-up game against Leicestershire, and this surely was a major setback for the Men in Blue. According to the press release by BCCI, a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was conducted on Saturday (June 25) in which Rohit tested positive.
"Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team", stated a release by the BCCI.
However, soon after the news went viral, it was learnt that there is a high chance of Jasprit Bumrah being named the captain of the Indian Test team. As Bumrah was named the vice-captain of the Test side, the news of him leading the side soon broke out.
However, fans now have a different name in mind. Netizens, after seeing R Ashwin back and playing the warm-up game and also taking two wickets on the last day want him to lead the side.
#BCCI #INDvsENG #Bumrah ridiculous circus going on, if anyone deserves to captain India in present Test squad, its Ravichandran Ashwin. Bumrah is a good bowler but hardly has any leadership qualities.— Subhadeep (@sgAlterEgo) June 26, 2022
Rishabh Pant (Or) Ashwin Should Be Given A Chance To Captain The Indian Team In The Test Match Against England.They Are Both More Deserving Than Jasprit Bumrah.#ENGvIND @BCCI @RishabhPant17@ashwinravi99 @SGanguly99 @JayShah @chetans1987 @ImRo45 #RishabhPant #Ravichandranashwin — M. VALIVITTA AYYANAR (@M_VALIVITTAN) June 26, 2022
Ashwin to captain — Dhirul@68 (@Dhirul681) June 26, 2022
Ashwin should be the captain. He really deserved it.— shashank (@ravia123ash) June 26, 2022
Ravichandran Ashwin deserves to captain the next match for India pic.twitter.com/Ysw8U0XAtg — Twood VIP (@Twood_VIP) June 26, 2022
Ashwin too had tested positive and was in India and had flown later to join the team. He played on the last day of the 4-day warm-up game against Leicestershire. Talking about Bumrah, if he would become the first Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to lead the team.