Make R Ashwin captain: Netizens want veteran spinner to lead India in Rohit Sharma's absence

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma tested Covid-19 positive during India's warm-up game against Leicestershire, and this surely was a major setback for the Men in Blue. According to the press release by BCCI, a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was conducted on Saturday (June 25) in which Rohit tested positive.

"Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team", stated a release by the BCCI.

However, soon after the news went viral, it was learnt that there is a high chance of Jasprit Bumrah being named the captain of the Indian Test team. As Bumrah was named the vice-captain of the Test side, the news of him leading the side soon broke out.

However, fans now have a different name in mind. Netizens, after seeing R Ashwin back and playing the warm-up game and also taking two wickets on the last day want him to lead the side.

Ashwin too had tested positive and was in India and had flown later to join the team. He played on the last day of the 4-day warm-up game against Leicestershire. Talking about Bumrah, if he would become the first Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to lead the team.