Netizens want Virat Kohli to captain the Indian side for the 5th Test after Rohit Sharma tests Covid-19 positive

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the start of the rearranged Test match against England. Last year, Rohit was the leading run-scorer for India in the four Tests vs England before the 5th Test had to reschedule after a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp.

The fifth Test starts on July 1 at Edgbaston and it will be interesting to see whether Rohit makes it or not?. Rohit can still play the 5th Test but only if he tests negative in further rounds of testing. But what if the reports don't come as expected and Rohit Sharma misses the 5th Test match, the big question that arises is who will lead the Indian side?.

Virat Kohli was the skipper of the Indian team during the first four Tests of this series that took place last year and Netizens want Virat Kohli at the back of the helm in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Check out some tweets.

Please make Virat @imVkohli captain for the 5th Test...he deserves to win the series.

Wish you speedy recovery @ImRo45 . June 26, 2022

Get Well Soon Bro. Hope he becomes totally fit n fine before 5th test match.

In case if he fails to recover,@BCCI pls Make @imVkohli captain for the 5th test it will be good if he ends his captaincy tenure by winning this historic series#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/11dFcCABqL — Arsh (@arshuu_19) June 26, 2022

Not sure but most probably Rishabh Pant will captain the team if rohit becomes unavailable.



Virat would be a far better option than Pant.@BCCI Pls let Virat lead the team for one last tym..He deserves the historic TEST victory



Get Well Soon Ro !!#ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/K2nxkDoG0c — Arsh (@arshuu_19) June 26, 2022

Knowing how important the match is, that is the series is at stake, India can trust the former captain to step up again. But that will go against the normal procedure. In cases, when the main captain is missing, the vice-captain steps in. However, in this case, there is no vice-captain named as even KL Rahul is out of the team due to a groin injury.

If Virat is not considered then we may see Rishabh Pant come in as replacement captain. Th 24-year-old cricketer just lead India in a T20 series vs South Africa that ended in 2-all.