Netizens react with joy as Arshdeep Singh makes his debut for the Indian team against England in the 1st T20I

Arshdeep Singh receiving his debut cap

The wait is finally over for Arshdeep Singh. The PBKS pacer will make his debut for India in the first T20I vs England. The 23-year-old received his cap from the captain himself, Rohit Sharma.

Arshdeep Singh is the next big thing in Indian cricket. Over after over, game after game, and week after week, Arshdeep has done his job with utter perfection. This will be a crucial series for the visiting Indian side in order to choose their possible playing combination for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Congratulations to @arshdeepsinghh who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia



He receives his cap from Captain @ImRo45#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2YOY15GwRj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022

Arshdeep Singh picked up as many as 10 wickets in IPL 2022 at a brilliant economy of less than 8. Incidentally, the 23-year-old is only part of the India squad for the first T20I match against England.

Netizens were overjoyed with Arshdeep Singh's inclusion in the Indian squad and they flooded Twitter with their reactions. Check out a few reactions.

So happy to see #ArshdeepSingh making a debut! He is the most deserving bowler Adnd a great talent to look forward to! #ENGvIND @arshdeepsinghh July 7, 2022

Feeling so happy for #arshdeepsingh . He has not put a foot wrong in last two years . Though disappointed with the exclusion of #SanjuSamson , but that was expected from this https://t.co/PovIyfapJ2 the same time ,eagerly waiting to see #ishankishan batting in England.#ENGvIND — Sunil Krish (@imsunkrish) July 7, 2022

The man has put in the hard yards and has been consistent for a couple of seasons. Let's see how his debut pans out. As far as the match was concerned, India won the toss and Rohit Sharma opted to bat first.

"We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good wicket. Good pitch, the sun is out, better to bat first. Recovered pretty well, and had a couple of hits before getting into this game. We know the scheduling, we got to have the understanding. We are making him (Arshdeep) play, the other guys will have their chance. Arshdeep has done well in the IPL, and looks an exciting prospect", said Rohit.