Netizens express disappointment over Rishabh Pant's captaincy in the 1st T20I match against South Africa

Rishabh Pant

Pant became the second-youngest captain to lead India in the longest format of the game. The wicketkeeper-batter surpassed MS Dhoni when the explosive batter walked out for the coin-toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

"It is one of the proudest moment in my cricketing career so far. Because a Delhi boy getting that (captaincy) honor at Delhi is a huge thing for me. Thanks to everyone for giving me this opportunity," Pant said during the toss.

But the result didn't go as Rishabh Pant would have expected as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen powered South Africa to an easy win.

After this defeat, Rishabh Pant came under the radar of the netizens and they questioned his captaincy skills. They also questioned Why was Yuzvendra Chahal not given his remaining overs as he is the man in form and also won the purple cap during the recently concluded IPL 2022. Check out some of the reactions.

Worst bowling worst fielding and don't forget worst captaincy Kam se kam indian team ko delhi capitals na banao



#INDvsSA#RishabhPant #RishabPant pic.twitter.com/wz1nJG8Mrm June 9, 2022

This #RishabhPant did the same mistake like he did in Delhi Capitals of not completing Kuldeep Yadav's over.

Chahal was not given overs at the right time and thus the result is loss.#INDvsSA #CricketTwitter #RishabhPant #RishabPant pic.twitter.com/boGKCttIz5 — KIRAT VOHLI (@kiratvohli90) June 9, 2022

Beleive me Rishab panth one of the worst captain . Without any reason overrated #RishabPant #INDvSA June 9, 2022

What went wrong in today’s #INDvSA match? #RishabPant went wrong — Gowthami Boominathan (@Gow07988) June 9, 2022

Miller scored a stunning 64* off just 31 balls and was the prime reason behind the visitors’ uprising in the final few overs of the match. He was ably aided by Rassie van der Dussen who finished with 75* off 46 balls despite struggling for the first 30 balls of his innings.