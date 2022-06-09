Search icon
Netizens express disappointment over Rishabh Pant's captaincy in the 1st T20I match against South Africa

Rishabh Pant has come under the radar of the social media users for his captaincy tactics used during the 1st T20I match against South Africa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 11:31 PM IST

Pant became the second-youngest captain to lead India in the longest format of the game. The wicketkeeper-batter surpassed MS Dhoni when the explosive batter walked out for the coin-toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

"It is one of the proudest moment in my cricketing career so far. Because a Delhi boy getting that (captaincy) honor at Delhi is a huge thing for me. Thanks to everyone for giving me this opportunity," Pant said during the toss. 

But the result didn't go as Rishabh Pant would have expected as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen powered South Africa to an easy win. 

After this defeat, Rishabh Pant came under the radar of the netizens and they questioned his captaincy skills. They also questioned Why was Yuzvendra Chahal not given his remaining overs as he is the man in form and also won the purple cap during the recently concluded IPL 2022. Check out some of the reactions.

Miller scored a stunning 64* off just 31 balls and was the prime reason behind the visitors’ uprising in the final few overs of the match. He was ably aided by Rassie van der Dussen who finished with 75* off 46 balls despite struggling for the first 30 balls of his innings. 

