131 runs partnership between David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen powers South Africa to 7 wicket victory

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen scored half-centuries to end India's 12-match winning streak in the T20Is.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

South Africa achieve their highest T20I run-chase to end India's 12-match winning streak in the format! And it was all thanks to the unconquered 131-run partnership between Miller and van der Dussen. 

South Africa needed 64 off the last five overs and they ended up achieving it with five balls in the pocket. While both Bhuvneshwar and Harshal began well with the ball, they came undone against the hitting of Miller and van der Dussen. Even Axar and Chahal's spin couldn't come out unscathed even though they didn't bowl as bad as their figures suggest.

READ: Netizens hail Ishan Kishan after he scores fiery 76 off 48 deliveries in the 1st T20I against South Africa

Earlier in the game, India were inserted into bat and after a quick-fire start, Ishan Kishan went on to score big to lay down the foundation for a big total. Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and especially Hardik Pandya played blistering cameos to take the final total to 211. The South African spinners were mostly inefficient but Keshav Maharaj did bowl well and picked up an important wicket. 

At the halfway mark, Ishan Kishan mentioned that 150 might have been a par score on this pitch and India would have been confident of defending the total. But given the dimensions of the ground and how the game works nowadays, no total is big enough and the Indian bowlers learned it the hard way.

READ: Wayne Parnell dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad upon his return, India sets a target of 212

The visitors need to go hard from the start to chase down the score and Dwaine Pretorius gave them the best start possible even after losing a wicket early in the Powerplay. After a sedate start, Rassie van der Dussen was able to change the momentum of his innings and along with David Miller made the chase look pretty straightforward in the end.

