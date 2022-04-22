Search icon
Is 2022 season Jos Buttler's IPL? Netizens believe Rajasthan Royals batter rules 15th edition

Jos Buttler has smashed four centuries in the IPL so far in just 71 innings.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2022, 09:07 PM IST

Jos Buttler

What can Jos the Boss Buttler not do? The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener has made batting look so easy as he went on to smash his third century in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

While he smashed the DC bowlers across the park, when he was stuck on 99 for a while, he just nudged the ball in front of long-on and stole two runs. Soon after he completed the run, he jumped and punches the air in joy.

READ | IPL 2022: Netizens hail Jos Buttler for scoring a century against Kolkata Knight Riders, his 2nd this season

The batsman has smashed four centuries in the IPL in just 71 innings and is a century away from matching the five tons hit by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli.

Seeing the way the English batter is playing this season's cash-rich tournament, fans believe, the 2022 season will be known as Jos Buttler's IPL.

As for the clash, not just Buttler, even Devdutt Padikkal contributed as he too scored his half-century and helped the side reach the target of 160+ runs. Earleir, Delhi won the toss and opted to field first.

