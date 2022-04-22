Is 2022 season Jos Buttler's IPL? Netizens believe Rajasthan Royals batter rules 15th edition

Jos Buttler

What can Jos the Boss Buttler not do? The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener has made batting look so easy as he went on to smash his third century in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While he smashed the DC bowlers across the park, when he was stuck on 99 for a while, he just nudged the ball in front of long-on and stole two runs. Soon after he completed the run, he jumped and punches the air in joy.

The batsman has smashed four centuries in the IPL in just 71 innings and is a century away from matching the five tons hit by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli.

Seeing the way the English batter is playing this season's cash-rich tournament, fans believe, the 2022 season will be known as Jos Buttler's IPL.

Jos Buttler is a cheat code April 22, 2022

This is Jos Buttler’s IPL other cricketers are just participating in it #IPL — pierre kwedin (@keithk__) April 14, 2022

Jos Buttler is a freak #IPL2022 April 22, 2022

As for the clash, not just Buttler, even Devdutt Padikkal contributed as he too scored his half-century and helped the side reach the target of 160+ runs. Earleir, Delhi won the toss and opted to field first.