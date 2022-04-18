Search icon
IPL 2022: Netizens hail Jos Buttler for scoring a century against Kolkata Knight Riders, his 2nd this season

Jos Buttler scored his 2nd century of this season as he reached and Twitterati can't hold back their emotions

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Jos Buttler scores a century against KKR

Jos Buttler is in form of his life during this IPL. He is currently the 'Orange Cap' holder in the match. Now, he has scored a blitzkrieg century against Kolkata Knight Riders during the ongoing match 30 of the IPL. This is Jos Buttler's 2nd century in this IPL and overall his 3rd IPL century.

Jos Buttler looked to attack and take full advantage of the powerplay from the start of his innings and stitched the partnership of 97 runs for the 1st wicket along with Devdutt Padikkal and RR touched the 100 run mark in the 100 over. Jos Buttler continued to play the attacking innings and scored his 2nd century of this year's IPL before getting out on 103 runs off 61 runs.

Netizens were very impressed with Jos Buttler's efforts and hailed him for his efforts, check out!

As we write, Rajasthan Royals has scored 194 runs in 18 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. 

