IPL 2022: Netizens hail Jos Buttler for scoring a century against Kolkata Knight Riders, his 2nd this season

Jos Buttler scores a century against KKR

Jos Buttler is in form of his life during this IPL. He is currently the 'Orange Cap' holder in the match. Now, he has scored a blitzkrieg century against Kolkata Knight Riders during the ongoing match 30 of the IPL. This is Jos Buttler's 2nd century in this IPL and overall his 3rd IPL century.

READ IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer is a proven team leader and has clarity of thoughts, says Ravi Shastri

Jos Buttler looked to attack and take full advantage of the powerplay from the start of his innings and stitched the partnership of 97 runs for the 1st wicket along with Devdutt Padikkal and RR touched the 100 run mark in the 100 over. Jos Buttler continued to play the attacking innings and scored his 2nd century of this year's IPL before getting out on 103 runs off 61 runs.

Netizens were very impressed with Jos Buttler's efforts and hailed him for his efforts, check out!

There is probably no T20 batter who's as good as Jos Buttler. Everything seems too easy for him right now. Such great hitting. The classic cautious start (3(9)), the middle overs basher (63(31)), the perfect finisher (37(21)). Perfection.#IPL2022 #KKRvsRR April 18, 2022

Second hundred for Jos Buttler in #IPL2022 the consistency is remarkable from the boss and completes his hundred with a six. What a player, Jos.

Josss the Bosss. Best T20 player on the earth right now. — Shantanu (@07shantanu_) April 18, 2022

READ: Kevin Pietersen tweets in Hindi, says IPL provides 'best hospitality in the world'

Even Machine get's tired of working. But this Myan #Buttler isn't . What a player he's. The best T20 batter . No:2 this season #JosTheBoss #RRvsKKR #TATAIPL2022 — RajuNaik (@PathlavathRaju3) April 18, 2022

As we write, Rajasthan Royals has scored 194 runs in 18 overs for the loss of 4 wickets.