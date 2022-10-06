National Games: Sajan Prakash wins gold medal in 200m butterfly swimming event

Sajah Prakash

Sajan Prakash overcame an abdominal strain to win the gold medal in the men's 200m butterfly with a new meet record at the National Games 2022 in Gujarat on Wednesday. Olympian Sajan Prakash, representing Kerala, clocked 1:59.56 in the final to win the gold, beating his own National Games record set at the previous edition in Kerala.

This is Sajan Prakash's second gold medal at the National Games 2022 after the men`s 100m butterfly. Meanwhile, Hashika Ramachandra anchored the Karnataka 4x200m freestyle relay team to triumph to climb the podium at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex here for the fourth time in this edition but it was her incredible victory in the 200m butterfly final that set the venue alight.

Ramachandra dug deep into the reserves of her energy to slip past Astha Choudhury and touch the wall in 2 minutes 19.12 seconds for her third National Games record, including one as part of the relay team, in four days.

Hrutika Shriram stayed on course to repeat the golden hat trick by winning the women's 10m platform event. Though she was self-admittedly not at her best, she did her dives well enough to pick up her second gold in three days and her 10th crown in four editions of the National Games

For a while, it looked like there would be a surprise gold for Gujarat in the swimming pool. Their gambit of fielding Aryan Nehra and Anshul Kothari in the first two legs of the 4x200m Freestyle worked well, giving rise to hope in the hearts of the home fans.