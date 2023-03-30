Search icon
Narendra Modi Stadium to host 2023 ODI World Cup final; Wankhede Stadium to host one semi-final: Report

The Wankhede Stadium boasts a rich history, having been the venue where India triumphed over Sri Lanka to claim the 2011 World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 06:32 AM IST

Narendra Modi Stadium (File Photo)

The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium is poised to host yet another prestigious event this year, as it is rumored to be the venue for the final match of the 2023 World Cup. As India's largest cricket ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium has already played host to the final of IPL 2022, as well as the 4th Test match between India and Australia.

At the end of the year, over 100,000 passionate fans will once again fill the stands, eagerly cheering on their favorite teams in the final match. According to reports from Cricbuzz, the final of the 2023 World Cup will be held in Ahmedabad, while one of the two semi-finals will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The Wankhede Stadium boasts a rich history, having been the venue where India triumphed over Sri Lanka to claim the 2011 World Cup. This year, the stadium will host a crucial semi-final, with the victorious team earning a trip to Ahmedabad.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, there has been no discussion about Pakistan playing their World Cup matches at a neutral venue. A BCCI official was quoted as saying that Wasim Khan, the PCB CEO, should refrain from such talk.

While the ICC has yet to confirm the tournament fixtures, it has been announced that the event will take place from October 5 to November 19 at various locations throughout India. Pakistan is scheduled to travel to India for the World Cup, having previously done so for the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Before the ICC event, India and Pakistan are set to face off in the Asia Cup, which is being hosted by Pakistan. The BCCI has already confirmed that Team India will not be travelling to Pakistan, and instead, their matches will be played at a neutral venue.

