IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends speculation on being rested, MI head coach Mark Boucher reacts

After the conclusion of the third ODI between India and Australia last week, the captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, was asked a question that had been on everyone's mind: how will the workload of certain Indian cricketers be managed during the hectic two months of the IPL 2023?

With a sharp rise in injuries to Indian players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer, this was a valid concern, especially given that India has a World Cup to play later this year. It is crucial for India to have their star players available for the ICC event.

Rohit Sharma's response was crystal clear. While certain directives have been laid out by the BCCI to the IPL teams, the players now belong to the franchises, and they alone will take the decision to manage their workload. While Rohit's statements made complete sense, what the world wasn't ready for was to know that Rohit might fall in that category too. A report by The Indian Express suggested that Rohit might skip a couple of matches for Mumbai Indians in the IPL to manage his workload, and in his absence, Suryakumar Yadav will captain the team.

During MI's first press conference of the season, the burning question was addressed to Rohit, who dropped a massive hint that it could be a possibility.

"In terms of me resting, I think Mark (Boucher) will give you an answer to that," he said. To this, the team's coach Boucher added: "Do you want to rest?

"In regards to resting Rohit, he is the captain. Hopefully he gets into some good sort of form and I hope he doesn't want to rest. But yeah, we all adapt to different situations. If I can get the best out of him as a captain and player, that will be great. If it means he wants to rest 1 or 2 games, then I will do that. Absolutely, no problem."

Numerous star-studded players have already withdrawn from the IPL due to injuries, and it's crucial for Rohit to prioritize his health. The Indian captain has suffered from injuries too frequently for his liking. Since being appointed as India's full-time captain in January 2022, Rohit has experienced calf injuries in 2021 and hamstring injuries in 2022. Additionally, he contracted Covid last year, which caused him to miss the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Edgbaston. In December, Rohit required stitches on his thumb during the ODI series against Bangladesh, which ruled him out of Tests.

With a second chance to win the World Cup, Rohit must ensure that he and his key players remain in top physical shape. Although there are still seven months until the World Cup, India will play several home and away bilateral series, as well as the much-anticipated Asia Cup. Therefore, workload management will be one of the most critical factors surrounding the Indian team.

