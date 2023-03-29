IPL 2023: Fans call out Scott Styris for his 'Big Dog' remark for CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Image Source: Twitter

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has finally returned to its normal format for the first time since the 2019 season. The home and away games have resumed, and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are back in training at the Chepauk ahead of the season. As a result, their skipper, MS Dhoni, has returned to his second home, and the crowd has gone wild with excitement.

On Tuesday (March 27), three stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium were opened for viewers to watch their favorite team in the nets. Within minutes, the stands were packed with fans eager to catch a glimpse of their Thala in action.

Understandably, the crowd went wild when MS Dhoni walked out to bat, chanting his name in unison. The video of the same has gone viral, and former CSK player Scott Styris expressed his thoughts on the matter.

Still the big dog around town!! https://t.co/aDy8dInlIn — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) March 27, 2023

However, his use of the phrase "big dog" to refer to MS Dhoni as a notably prominent, important, or powerful person in Chennai did not sit well with some fans on Twitter. They called out Styris for his choice of words.

Many fans were under the impression that former Kiwi cricketer, Scott Styris, had referred to MS Dhoni as a dog. However, there were some fans who kindly clarified the true meaning of the phrase and defended Styris against the misunderstanding.

Check out the reactions here:

अपराधी हो सकते है माही भाई पर ये क्या बात हुई कुत्ता कैसे बोल सकते हो आप उन्हें — How Dare You Isolated Monk ? (@IsolatedMonk) March 28, 2023

Dhoni fans to each other: pic.twitter.com/FfYX0C0pGS — Samarth (@sammy7997) March 27, 2023

People got offended over this

God bless humanity — Ishaan Maheshwari (@ishaan_2966) March 27, 2023

People get too easily offended these days. — Shubhashish Dey (@shubhashish_dey) March 28, 2023

I know it's a phrase..But it could have been avoided. — Magudeeswaran.n (@magudeeswaran_n) March 27, 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to kick off their IPL 2023 season with a match against the Gujarat Titans on March 31st. Following this, they will play their first home game of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 3rd.

CSK squad for IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

