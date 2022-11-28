Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Narendra Modi cricket stadium enters Guinness World Record books for the biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

1,01,566 people watch the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Giants and Rajasthan Royals and it was played in Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Narendra Modi cricket stadium enters Guinness World Record books for the biggest crowd attendance in T20 match
Narendra Modi Stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that they have entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest crowd attendance during a T20 match.

READ: WWE Survivor Series War Games: Sami Zayn proves his loyalty to the bloodline as they beat Kevin Owens team

This milestone was achieved during the final match of the Indian Premier League 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.On 29 May 2022, the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was attended by 1,01,566 people, setting a new world record."A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record.

This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL," tweeted BCCI.Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to clinch the IPL 2022 title."Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera`s magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

The Motera stadium was built in 1982 and was refurbished in 2021. It hosted the second qualifier as well as the final of the 15th season of IPL on 29th of May 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.