Namibia vs Netherlands, match 5, T20 World Cup 2022: Live streaming, pitch and weather report

Namibia vs Netherlands

Namibia and Netherlands gear up to lock horns on Tuesday as the two teams currently sitting pretty atop the Group A of round of 1 of T20 World Cup 2022 meet each other. While Namibia registered a massive upset in the tournament opener, beating Asia Cup champs Sri Lanka, Netherlands also outclassed UAE in their first match.

Both Namibia and Netherlands have 2 points each after winning their previous games, and the result of their match could have a huge impact on the final standings of this group.

Riding on Jan Frylinck's all-round effort, Namibia upset Sri Lanka to register their first-ever win over an ICC top 10 ranked side.

On the other hand, Netherlands dished out a team performance as they registered a narrow win over UAE.

Match details



Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Date & Time: October 18, 09:30 AM

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Pitch Report

The pitch at Simonds Stadium has not been an easy batting surface so far. As the matches progressed, the pitch became slower and slower, as Sri Lanka struggled to reach 164, while Netherlands too nearly scraped over the line. The outfield is also very slow. Expect a close contest.

Weather Report

As per the weather forecast, the temperature in Geelong will be around 21 degrees Celcius.

Namibia vs Netherlands Probable Playing XIs:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus(C), Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jonathan Smit, D Wiese, M van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Netherlands: Colin Ackermann, TLW Cooper, BFW de Leede, MP O'Dowd, RE van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, S Edwards(C), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren, Tim Pringle

Squads:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.