NAM vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Namibia vs Netherlands Match 5, T20 World Cup 2022

NAM vs NED Dream11 prediction

After dishing out a massive upset in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka, Namibia would like to step another major step towards qualification when they face off against the Netherlands.

Both sides are currently level on points in group A of round 1 qualifying stages.

The Dutch side outclassed UAE in their previous clash, and they will also be looking to keep that winning run going.

The result of this match could have a huge impact on which sides will qualify from this group.

Dream11 Prediction – NAM vs NED, match 5 of T20 World Cup 2022

Keeper – Scott Edwards

Batsmen – Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck (c)

All-rounders – Bas de Leede (vc), JJ Smit, David Wiese

Bowlers – Ben Shikongo, Fred Klaasen, Tim Pringle.

Namibia vs Netherlands Probable Playing XIs

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus(C), Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jonathan Smit, D Wiese, M van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Netherlands: Colin Ackermann, TLW Cooper, BFW de Leede, MP O'Dowd, RE van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, S Edwards(C), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren, Tim Pringle

NAM vs NED My Dream11 team

Scott Edwards, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck (c), Bas de Leede (vc), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ben Shikongo, Fred Klaasen, Tim Pringle.

Namibia vs Netherlands Match Details

The match between Namibia and Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to start at 09:30 AM IST on Tuesday, October 18 at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.