'My only worry is he might be...': Shashi Tharoor takes a cheeky dig at Indian team management after series win

In the second innings, India's top scorer was R Ashwin.

India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in the second and final Test of the two-match series on Sunday (December 25). India chased down the target of 145 runs in 47 overs for the cost of seven wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored for India in the second innings. He was not out on 42 runs from 62 balls. The 36-year-old batsman came out to bat at No. 9 when India was suffering at 74 for 7 and contributed an unbroken 71 runs with Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) to help India achieve the mark.

Ashwin, India's second-most successful bowler in Test cricket, was named Player of the Match for his stunning innings under duress. He remained composed under pressure and struck 16 runs in the 47th over of the run chase to win the match for India.

Following India's hard-fought victory in the second Test, many fans and former greats flocked to Twitter to congratulate the squad. In the midst of all the congratulations, Indian politician Shashi Tharoor came to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team. But in his tweet, he also poked fun at the Indian team's management.

The Indian National Congress leader wrote, "What a nail-biter of a Test match india just managed to win! Despite a long injury list & selectoral caprice, @ashwinravi99 did so brilliantly that my only worry is that he might now be left out of the next match…! #INDvBAN"

What a nail-biter of a Test match india just managed to win! Despite a long injury list & selectoral caprice, @ashwinravi99 did so brilliantly that my only worry is that he might now be left out of the next match…!#INDvBAN — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 25, 2022

His mention of Ashwin coincided with India's unexpected decision to bench Kuldeep Yadav for the second game of the series, despite his match-winning performance in the series opener. Many fans and former greats, notably Sunil Gavaskar, harshly criticized the Indian team management's choice to bench Kuldeep.

The next Test between India and Australia will take place in February of the following year. The Baggy Greens will visit India for a red-ball series for the first time in six years.

