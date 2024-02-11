'My friend is still....': AB de Villiers issues another apology after Virat Kohli misses England Tests

De Villiers made the apology after mistakenly claiming on his YouTube channel that Kohli and Anushka Sharma were expecting a child.

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has publicly apologized to Virat Kohli and his family for his recent remarks. De Villiers made the apology after mistakenly claiming on his YouTube channel that Kohli and Anushka Sharma were expecting a child. This statement from De Villiers came at a time when fans were already speculating about the reason behind Kohli's break from the Indian team during a crucial Test series against England.

On Saturday, February 10th, during one of his live sessions on YouTube, De Villiers took the opportunity to express his regret and issue a formal apology to the fans. He also urged everyone to respect the privacy of the individuals involved.

"My friend Virat Kohli is still not available. I cry out to everyone to give him the privacy that he deserves. Family comes first. No one knows what exactly is going on. I am asking all of us to respect that. I did bit of a blunder in my previous show and I apologise to the Kohli family for that," AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"Just not nice. I shared information that was not confirmed at all so. I am begging everyone out there to respect him and his family and his private time. Hopefully, we will see Virat back, happy and scoring runs as he always does," he further added.

As speculations were rampant regarding Kohli's absence from the ongoing England Test series, De Villiers, in response to a fan's question on his YouTube show, disclosed that the former India captain was in good health. He further revealed that Kohli was spending time with his family as he and his wife were expecting their second child.

"All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well," de Villiers had said.

"Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that."

Last month, Kohli arrived in Hyderabad for the opening match against England. However, he unexpectedly departed for home just three days before the Test series began. The BCCI release clarified that Kohli had discussed the matter with India captain Rohit Sharma and the team management. He emphasized that while representing the country is always his utmost priority, certain personal situations demand his immediate presence and undivided attention.

Also Read| Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India