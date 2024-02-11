Twitter
Valentine's Day 2024: 5 unique V-Day traditions from around the world

Watch: Glenn Maxwell slams 109-metre 'monstrous' six during AUS vs WI 2nd T20I

'My friend is still....': AB de Villiers issues another apology after Virat Kohli misses England Tests

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

10 invaluable lessons to learn from Sudha Murty to become a successful entrepreneur

7 exercises that can help manage high blood pressure

Animals found only in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Not Shahid Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted this superstar for Kabir Singh, he was...

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

In the final match against India, Harjas scored an impressive 55 runs, contributing to Australia's total of 253 runs.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 07:19 PM IST

Harjas Singh displayed exceptional skill and determination as he scored a gritty half-century against India in the U19 World Cup final. In a remarkable performance, he made 55 runs off 64 deliveries, while his teammates Harry Dixon (42), Hugh Weibgen (48), and Oliver Peake (46*) also made significant contributions, resulting in Australia posting a formidable total of 253.

What makes Harjas' achievement even more impressive is the fact that he had been struggling throughout the tournament, managing only 49 runs in six matches. However, on the night of the final, the 19-year-old all-rounder rose to the occasion and played a truly memorable innings at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Coming in to bat when the Kangaroos were in a precarious position at 99/3, Harjas stood tall and delivered the highest individual score for Australia in the summit clash.

Born in Sydney in 2005 to Indian parents who had migrated from Punjab's Chandigarh to Australia five years earlier, Harjas has always had a passion for cricket. At the tender age of 8, he joined the Revesby Workers Cricket Club, where his talent began to blossom. Later, he had the opportunity to represent Westfield Sports High School in Fairfield, further honing his skills.

Sports excellence runs in Harjas' family, as his father Inderjit was a state boxing champion in Punjab, while his mother, Avinder Kaur, excelled in long jump at the state level. Interestingly, Harjas shared that his uncle still resides in Punjab, and his last visit to India was in 2015, highlighting his strong connection to his Indian roots.

“I still have family back in Chandigarh and Amritsar. We have a house in Sector 44-D, but the last time I was there was 2015. Thereafter, cricket took over, and I never got the opportunity. My uncle still lives there,” Harjas was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Significantly, following his remarkable performance in the final, Harjas mentioned that he initially took some time to find his rhythm and strategically capitalized on the poor deliveries. Additionally, he unveiled that his proficiency in playing spin is his greatest asset.

“To start off, the pacers and spinners were bowling well. I took my time with the field spread out, then when the bad balls were there to hit, I hit them. Playing spin is certainly my strong point and we had our tour to Sri Lanka in the off period, that has certainly helped me. We are happy with this total, given our bowling performance and how good our quicks have been. Hopefully, we can defend it,” Harjas said.

