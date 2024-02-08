MS Dhoni's new bat sticker before IPL 2024 sparks buzz, know the story behind it

MS Dhoni led CSK to record-equalling fifth title last season.

In preparation for his highly anticipated return to the Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has taken to the nets to gear up for the upcoming season. After announcing his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, Dhoni now solely focuses on his cricketing career in the IPL. Last season, he led CSK to a remarkable fifth title, matching a record, with a thrilling victory over the Gujarat Titans in the final held in Ahmedabad.

A recent viral picture showcases Dhoni diligently practicing with a bat adorned with the sticker of Prime Sports. For those unfamiliar, Prime Sports is a renowned shop in Ranchi, owned by Dhoni's close friend, Paramjit Singh.

Paramjit's profound impact on Dhoni's formative cricketing years played a pivotal role in shaping the illustrious career that lay ahead. Nestled in the heart of Ranchi, Paramjit's shop stands as a testament to their enduring friendship. Unsurprisingly, the captivating images from this practice session have ignited a firestorm of attention across various social media platforms.

MS Dhoni with the 'Prime Sports' sticker bat. It is owned by his friend.



MS thanking him for all his help during the early stage of his career. pic.twitter.com/sYtcGE6Qal — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 7, 2024

Paramjit played a significant role in helping Dhoni secure his first bat sponsorship. This contribution was also highlighted in the movie "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story," emphasizing the impact Paramjit had on shaping Dhoni's career.

In the upcoming IPL 2024, Dhoni has been retained by CSK and will once again lead the team as skipper. In the thrilling IPL 2023 final, Chennai emerged victorious over the Gujarat Titans (GT), winning by five wickets through the DLS method.

During the final, GT posted a formidable total of 214/4 in 20 overs, setting a target of 215 runs for CSK. Sai Sudharsan showcased an exceptional performance, scoring 96 off just 47 balls. Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana claimed two crucial wickets for CSK.

However, due to the DLS method, CSK's target was adjusted to 171 runs. They successfully reached this target, scoring 171/5 in 15 overs, with Shivam Dube contributing an unbeaten 32* off 21 balls. Mohit Sharma stood out in GT's bowling department, taking three wickets.

Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in cricket history. He led the Indian team in limited-overs formats from 2007 to 2017 and in Tests from 2008 to 2014. Under his leadership, India achieved remarkable victories in the 2011 World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup, and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, making him the only captain to win three different limited-overs tournaments. Additionally, India triumphed in the Asia Cup in 2010 and 2016 during Dhoni's tenure as skipper.