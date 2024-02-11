MS Dhoni reveals an amusing reason for picking No. 7 jersey, 'That's the day.....'

The iconic No. 7 jersey was retired by the BCCI in 2023.

The No. 7 jersey holds an iconic status in the realm of sports, particularly celebrated in cricket when MS Dhoni adopted it. Hailing from Ranchi, the young wicketkeeper-batsman made a significant impact on the cricketing world with his prowess and distinctive style upon joining the senior national team. Over the years, the No. 7 jersey became a fan favorite and continues to be one of the highest-selling shirts in cricket circles, especially during IPL matches at Chepauk.

When questioned about his choice of the No. 7 jersey at a recent promotional event, the former World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni shared a lighthearted response, blending humor with a touch of mathematics. 'That is the time or day my parents decided I would come on earth,' Dhoni chuckled, amusing the audience. 'So, I was born on the 7th of July. So July is again the seventh month. 81 was the year so 8-1 = 7. So it was very easy for me to go out there when they asked me, 'okay, what number do you want,' he explained.

In a significant tribute to MS Dhoni's immense contribution to Indian cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) retired the No. 7 jersey in 2023. Dhoni's jersey joined the exclusive list, following Sachin Tendulkar's iconic No. 10, as the second retired Indian cricket jersey. As a result, no player in men's cricket can don the No. 7 or No. 10 jerseys anymore.

MS Dhoni initiated his cricket journey with the No. 7 jersey, concluding his illustrious career with the same number. The former captain, renowned for leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup 2007, 2011 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy 2023, bid farewell to international cricket on August 15, 2020. While retired from international cricket, Dhoni continued to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite undergoing knee surgery last year, MS Dhoni has resumed training for IPL 2024 and has been seen batting in the nets in Ranchi. He dispelled any retirement speculation from IPL, declaring his return in 2024 as a gift to his fans. Dhoni guided CSK to an IPL triumph in 2023, securing their status as the joint-most successful team in the tournament with five titles.