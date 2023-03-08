Search icon
MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Know whom RCB’s Ellyse Perry chooses as her opening partner

One of the renowned women cricketers, Ellyse Perry was recently seen in a photoshoot for the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise. During the photoshoot, she was asked a tricky question and her reply couldn't have been more clever.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 09:28 PM IST

Source: Twitter

The Women Premier League is proving to be one of the best women's sports leagues around the world. Many world-classricketers are currently in India displaying their terrific prowess in the shortest format of the game. 

The RCB all-rounder was asked, who would be her ideal opening batter among Indian cricket legends and former skippers Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni? 

"I will pick both of them and watch them play together, rather than me being a part of it," replied Perry to the question asked in a video posted by the official RCB account.

In the same video, Perry was also asked about the bizarre thing she had eaten in the past, she said, “I had crocodile once, I think it was pretty weird and I don't recommend it to others.

 

 

Australian all-rounder, Ellyse Perry was picked by RCB for Rs 1.7 crore in the inaugural auction of Women Premier League. However, the franchise has played two games so far in the WPL 2023 and the team is yet to register their first win of the season.

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will be facing Gujarat Giants on Wednesday (March 8) evening at Brabourne stadium, Mumbai. 

