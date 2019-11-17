'Most difficult modern era batsman to get out?': Shoaib Akhtar picks India stalwart during Twitter Q and A

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar had a 15 minute Twitter question and answer session with his fans.

During the session, one of the users asked Akhtar, who according to him 'is the most difficult modern era batsman to get out'.

For u Who is the most difficult modern era batsman to get out ##AskShoaibAkhtar — pruthvi kothari (@KothariPruthvi) November 16, 2019

The bowler was quick to take Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s name.

Akhtar has been a staunch supporter of the batsman and has praised him on several occasions. Kohli too created captaincy history after India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Most innings victory for an Indian skipper:

10: Virat Kohli

9: MS Dhoni

8: Mohammad Azharuddin

7: Sourav Ganguly

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal and the bowlers helped India rattle the Bangladesh batting line-up inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

This is India’s sixth consecutive victory for India in the longest format. The host will now take on Bangladesh in the historic Day-Night match in Eden Gardens, Kolkata from November 22.