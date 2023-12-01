Mohammed Shami to not play in Test series against South Africa? BCCI gives major update

Headlines

Elevate your kids wardrobe with these cute dresses

Meet man whose net worth jumped to Rs 9200 crore after Chandrayaan-3 success, his wife is…

Viral video: Schoolgirl’s flawless classical dance to 'Mere Dholna' wows internet, watch

Meet man who led Rs 6,00,000 crore firm, got over Rs 48 crore salary, founded AI-based startup, he is…

‘He can surely…’:Irfan Pathan slams selectors for snubbing Umran Malik from South Africa tour

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Elevate your kids wardrobe with these cute dresses

Viral video: Schoolgirl’s flawless classical dance to 'Mere Dholna' wows internet, watch

Meet man who led Rs 6,00,000 crore firm, got over Rs 48 crore salary, founded AI-based startup, he is…

8 health benefits of eating groundnut

Foods for children to gain weight naturally

10 Foods that you should never refrigerate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Karan Johar slams Mannara Chopra for 'having double standards', calls her hypocrite: 'Jiska siirf ek hi kaam hai...'

Watch: Mrunal Thakur left in shock after Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's vacation pics shown at Hi Nanna event

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Mohammed Shami to not play in Test series against South Africa? BCCI gives major update

Mohammed Shami is India's most successful Test bowler against South Africa. His presence will be crucial on the bouncy pitches that will aid his type of bowling.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped a major update on November 30 regarding India's squad for the upcoming all-format series against South Africa. While a 16-member Test squad was unveiled for the series commencing on December 26 in Centurion, all eyes were on Mohammed Shami, whose inclusion came with a crucial asterisk. Shami's participation in the two-Test series is contingent on his fitness, as indicated by the BCCI statement.

The statement clarified, "Mr Mohd. Shami is presently undergoing medical treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness."

In light of Shami's uncertain status, the selectors strategically added Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, and Prasidh Krishna to the squad. The potential absence of Shami could pave the way for Krishna's debut in Test cricket, considering his proficiency in extracting bounce from various surfaces—an invaluable trait, especially on the bouncy pitches of South Africa.

Shami showcased his formidable form during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, concluding the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with an impressive tally of 24 wickets from seven appearances.

Interestingly, Shami has not been included in the T20I and ODI squads, raising questions about his readiness for the upcoming Test series. The inter-squad three-day warm-up game looms as a crucial litmus test for his fitness and potential inclusion in the playing XI.

The veteran fast bowler is tantalizingly close to a significant milestone, being just two wickets away from becoming the first Indian pacer to claim 50 Test wickets against South Africa. His current record stands at 48 wickets from 11 Tests, featuring three five-wicket hauls.

The finalized Test squad for India includes Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), and Prasidh Krishna.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man whose net worth went down by Rs 210000 crore in one year, comes to push his Rs 18 lakh crore firm, he is...

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

Viral video: Leopard protects baby deer from hyena threat, watch

India's highest paid TV actress, is married to a millionaire, earns huge amount per week, her fees is...

Meet India's youngest women entrepreneur, who co-founded Rs 9,800 crore firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE