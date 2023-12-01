Mohammed Shami to not play in Test series against South Africa? BCCI gives major update

Mohammed Shami is India's most successful Test bowler against South Africa. His presence will be crucial on the bouncy pitches that will aid his type of bowling.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped a major update on November 30 regarding India's squad for the upcoming all-format series against South Africa. While a 16-member Test squad was unveiled for the series commencing on December 26 in Centurion, all eyes were on Mohammed Shami, whose inclusion came with a crucial asterisk. Shami's participation in the two-Test series is contingent on his fitness, as indicated by the BCCI statement.

The statement clarified, "Mr Mohd. Shami is presently undergoing medical treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness."

In light of Shami's uncertain status, the selectors strategically added Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, and Prasidh Krishna to the squad. The potential absence of Shami could pave the way for Krishna's debut in Test cricket, considering his proficiency in extracting bounce from various surfaces—an invaluable trait, especially on the bouncy pitches of South Africa.

Shami showcased his formidable form during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, concluding the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with an impressive tally of 24 wickets from seven appearances.

Interestingly, Shami has not been included in the T20I and ODI squads, raising questions about his readiness for the upcoming Test series. The inter-squad three-day warm-up game looms as a crucial litmus test for his fitness and potential inclusion in the playing XI.

The veteran fast bowler is tantalizingly close to a significant milestone, being just two wickets away from becoming the first Indian pacer to claim 50 Test wickets against South Africa. His current record stands at 48 wickets from 11 Tests, featuring three five-wicket hauls.

The finalized Test squad for India includes Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), and Prasidh Krishna.