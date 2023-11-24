Headlines

Mohammed Shami reflects on World Cup 2023 final loss against Australia, says 'wish we....'

Shami made history by becoming the fastest player to reach 50 wickets in the mega event, accomplishing this milestone in a mere 17 innings.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

The entire nation is still reeling from India's devastating loss in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both fans and players have taken to social media to express their deep disappointment, pouring their hearts out in emotional messages for the Indian team.

In a recent interview, fast bowler Mohammed Shami shed light on India's lackluster performance in the final, pinpointing their failure to score enough runs with the bat as the main reason for their defeat. Shami emphasized that had the team managed to score 300 runs while batting first, they would have easily defended the total. It is worth noting that India was dismissed for a mere 240 runs in 50 overs after being asked to bat first by the Australian captain. The Australians comfortably chased down the target in just 43 overs, thanks to an outstanding century by Travis Head, who scored a remarkable 137 runs off 120 balls.

“We didn't have as many runs. Wish we had 300 runs, then we could have easily defended. But I don't think it is right to blame any one particular thing. It is important to look at where we stand as a team. It is important to work as a unit. But I'll say one thing that maybe, we fell short on runs,” Shami was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Despite being on the losing side, Mohammed Shami had an unforgettable campaign in the World Cup. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, claiming an impressive 24 scalps from just seven matches. With an average of 10.70 and an economy rate of 5.26, Shami showcased his exceptional skills on the field. Notably, he achieved the remarkable feat of securing three five-wicket hauls, setting a new record for the most fifers in ODI World Cup history with a total of four.

Furthermore, Shami made history by becoming the fastest player to reach 50 wickets in the mega event, accomplishing this milestone in a mere 17 innings. Adding to his list of accolades, the 33-year-old speedster achieved the best bowling figures by an Indian in both ODIs and the ODI World Cup. His sensational performance of 7/57 against New Zealand in the first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will forever be etched in the annals of Indian cricket.

