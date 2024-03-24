Twitter
MI vs GT IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya gets booed at Ahmedabad stadium, video goes viral

Pandya likely expected a warm reception, considering his past success leading GT to a championship in their inaugural season and a runner-up finish.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 10:05 PM IST

Hardik Pandya made a surprising return to Mumbai Indians last year before the IPL 2024 auction, leaving Gujarat Titans fans stunned. Now, on March 24, the talented all-rounder finds himself back in Ahmedabad, this time as the captain of MI.

Pandya likely expected a warm reception, considering his past success leading GT to a championship in their inaugural season and a runner-up finish. However, the reality was quite different.

During the toss, as Ravi Shastri introduced the captains, Pandya was met with boos from the fans. Even after winning the toss and choosing to bowl, the jeers continued as he addressed the crowd. Despite the negative reception, the MI skipper remains focused on achieving a positive outcome in the match.

In a moment that showcased his skill and determination, Pandya made a diving stop in the final delivery of the sixth over to prevent a boundary. However, instead of applause, the Ahmedabad fans once again expressed their disapproval, making their feelings towards their former captain clear.

After winning the toss, he further elaborated on his surprising transfer using a bold analogy.

"Feels good to be back. My birthplace is Gujarat, a lot of success came in Gujarat, very grateful to the crowd and this state. My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai, so really good to be be back. It's been almost two weeks, we started the camp," he said.

Upon joining Mumbai Indians (MI), Hardik Pandya also assumed the role of captain, a decision that came as a surprise to many MI fans. In the meantime, Shubman Gill was appointed as the new skipper for Gujarat Titans (GT). In addition to Hardik, GT has suffered the loss of last year's Purple Cap winner, Mohammed Shami, to injury. On the other hand, MI welcomes back Jasprit Bumrah to their playing XI after his absence during IPL 2023 due to injury.

Last season, Chennai Super Kings matched MI's record of five IPL titles. The return of Hardik Pandya could signal a positive turn of events for MI, as they were in top form last season despite only making it to the playoffs. His skills as an all-rounder could play a crucial role in determining their performance in the league phase.

Also read| Star Pakistan pacer reverses international retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup

Also read| Star Pakistan pacer reverses international retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup
